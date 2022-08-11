Mudavadi set to lose Sabatia backyard MP seat to Ruto's UDA party

An unlikely candidate was on Thursday morning poised to upset the apple cart in Sabatia in a parliamentary race that could shake the political base of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

United Democratic Alliance’s Clement Sloya – who only joined the campaign last year following the death of his elder brother Macleans Sloya – was leading in the constituency, which is Mr Mudavadi’s home turf.

Victory for the UDA candidate over ANC’s Emmanuel Ayodi would deal a blow to the Kenya Kwanza principal’s hope of building a political fortress in his backyard.

Results from the constituency tallying centre at Moi Girls High School Vokoli had Mr Sloya ahead with 15,106 votes against Mr Ayodi’s 7,402 in 75 out of the 138 polling stations.

Ruto loses cool, scolds youth in Vihiga rally

Mr Mudavadi’s hope of a political ‘bedroom’ in Vihiga County has also been dented by his party’s poor show in the civic races. The Orange Democratic Movement was poised to claim seven MCA seats, which would bring their total to 10, while ANC was set to win six.

During the campaigns, Mr Mudavadi had accused Deputy President William Ruto, with whom they belong to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, of being insincere by fielding a UDA candidate in Sabatia Constituency.

“I have a deal with Ruto, but that is only for the top positions. When you go to Sugoi, his backyard, the candidates likely to be elected are from UDA. So why should they deny me a chance to elect ANC candidates here?” he posed in June.

He also pleaded with Sabatia residents not to embarrass him by electing a UDA candidate to be his MP.





“If you look keenly, do you think Sugoi residents can elect an ANC MP in their backyard despite some of us being in the same coalition? Let’s be honest and say the truth as much we are going to form a government. Ruto’s local MP will come from UDA. Don’t embarrass me in the election; just give me an ANC MP here,” Mr Mudavadi pleaded with residents.

Kakamega Senator and a gubernatorial candidate, Cleophas Malala, also questioned the fielding of a UDA candidate in Sabatia. “The decision by UDA to extend its arm to Sabatia does not add up and something must be done urgently,” he said during the campaigns.