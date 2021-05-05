Governor Ottichilo to fight bid to remove him from the office

Wilber Ottichilo

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo during a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo is this month expected to defend himself in a petition seeking orders to declare him unfit to hold public office over abuse of office and gross misconduct allegations.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. NCCK condemns violent Embu eviction

  2. Survey: Weak extension services barrier to food safety

  3. New oxygen plant 'to save Taita Taveta county millions'

  4. State House to go without water for 24 hours

  5. Why police in Maragua want to shoot at thousands of bats

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.