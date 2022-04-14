UDA primaries delayed, cancelled as voters, aspirants cite flaws

By NATION TEAM

UDA nominations in some Rift Valley counties were marred by delays and chaos and some were even cancelled as aspirants and voters complained about irregularities.

In Kuresoi South, officials halted the distribution of voting materials to different polling stations in the constituency after they noted that eight ballot boxes were missing.

New Content Item (1) Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Aspirants and voters demanded answers, causing a standoff at the Keringet Boarding School tallying centre. Police faced a hard time controlling the crowd.

In Narok, voting failed to kick off in four wards in Narok South constituency after residents blocked voting materials from being released from stores, claiming one of the aspirants was planning to rig the polls.

The affected wards were Sogoo, Sagamian, Melelo and Ololung'a where voters and aspirants called for voting to be delayed.

UDA postponed the Narok South MP nominations after aspirants failed to strike a consensus.

Polling was also disrupted by chaos in Bomet, as it emerged that some ballot papers for one constituency were pre-marked.

Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir (left), Senator Christopher Langat (centre) and Dr John Mosonik, the Bomet Gubernatorial candidate addressing the press at Tenwek boys high school over claims of pre-marked UDA ballot papers Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Ballot papers were destroyed while supporters were engaged in scuffles on Thursday morning at Tenwek High School, the Bomet Central constituency tallying centre.

Some supporters of various aspirants claimed presiding and returning officers transported ballot papers to stations without police escort, breaching security and election rules and leading to the chaos.

Some of the ballot papers were destroyed by youths at Tenwek High School and dumped outside the gate at around 2am.

The papers were strewn on the tarmac while supporters of aspirants for various seats jammed the school, prompting the police to kick them out.

Fighting among youths ensued at around 7.30 am after aspirants held a press briefing.

Governor aspirant John Mosonik, Senator Christopher Langat, ODM-nominated MP Wilson Sossion, who are all seeking the Senate seat were among those who cried foul.

UDA officials dispatch ballot materials from Comboni Polytechnic to different polling Centres in Gilgil sub county. Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

Other complainants included Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir, former Nairobi County Lands executive Charles Keter and politician Joyce Tonui, who are all contesting the Bomet Central parliamentary seat.

County Returning Officer Ronald Mutai said presiding officers and clerks were attacked while ferrying voting materials to polling stations and the papers were destroyed.

He listed the affected areas as Sonokwek, Kwenikab ilet and Kabusare in Bomet Central.

"There are cases of fake ballot papers that have been detected and we are consulting the National Elections Board to address the matter," said Mr Mutai at the press briefing with aspirants.

Ms Korir was restrained from attacking Nairobi-based lawyer Hillary Sigei, a Senate candidate, for allegedly taking sides on the matter.

The aspirants called for the suspension of voting in Bomet Central until the issues they had raised were addressed, but voting was underway at several polling stations.

Dr Mosonik alleged that some candidates had accessed ballot materials and pre-marked them, a claim disputed by Mr Mutai.

"It is sad that after all the preparations that went into this, we have a chaotic situation in what clearly (shows) this is not a free and fair poll as expected," he said.

Dr Langat and Mr Sossion called for the entire process in Bomet Central to be nullified so as to restore the people's confidence in UDA.

In Laikipia County, the nominations kicked off though some voters complained that their names were missing from the register and voting materials arrived late.

Voting started at around 7.30am at several polling stations in Nyahururu town, Kinamba and Rumuruti, but it was hit by low voter turnout.

Election officials arrive with materials at Magomano Secondary School Kinangop constituency. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

For instance, at the DEB Primary School and Nyahururu stadium polling stations, about 50 and 20 people, respectively, had cast their votes by 9am, with only a handful of residents in the queues.

In Molo, voting started late at several polling stations, including Elburgon Secondary, Michinda Boys Secondary, DEB Primary, Sokoro Primary and St Peter’s Boys Primary.

Some polling stations in Elburgon were merged as few people turned out to vote.

Presiding officers collect voting materials ahead of UDA party primaries at Njoro Boys in Nakuru county on April 14, 2022. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Despite delays in delivering voting materials to most polling stations in Subukia, voting kicked off around 9.30am and was going on smoothly by publication time.