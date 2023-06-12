Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia top in subsidised fertiliser uptake

The uptake of subsidised fertiliser in the country has reached three million bags with Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and Nakuru counties recording the highest numbers.

This is according to a report by the Kenya National Trading Corporation.

The subsidised bags of fertiliser, released under the Subsidised Fertiliser Programme, was aimed at boosting food production by reducing the price of fertiliser. By June 10, a total of 3,050,731 bags of both planting and top dressing fertiliser had been redeemed by farmers in 40 counties.

A total of 1,715,452 bags of planting fertiliser have also been purchased from the 40 counties.

"Farmers from Uasin Gishu County are leading in the uptake of planting fertiliser with 402,366 bags redeemed. They are closely followed by Trans Nzoia County (240,097), Nakuru County (213,242), Nandi County (109,190) while farmers from Narok County redeemed 108,321 bags of fertilizer," said Pamela Mutua, the Managing Director of the Kenya National Trading Corporation.

She also explained that the distribution of top dressing fertiliser is currently underway, with farmers being issued with electronic vouchers to be redeemed for accountability purposes. So far, more than 1,253,440 bags have been distributed.

Uasin Gishu County leads the way with 281,990 bags, followed by Trans Nzoia County with 276,855 and Bungoma County with 116,945. Nandi County comes fourth with 73,082 bags, Nakuru County with 72,335 bags and Kakamega County with 63,166 bags.

Coffee farmers also redeemed their vouchers and took home 52,526 bags of top dressing fertiliser, while other farmers redeemed their fertiliser for potato, sugar cane and vegetable crops.

"We urge farmers to continue to buy subsidised fertiliser at all KNTC, NCPB and selected district government outlets throughout the country. We still have a total of 736,141 bags in stock," said Mutua.

"Farmers have received vouchers in Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Laikipia, Machakos, Makueni, Meru, Migori, Murang'a, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Siaya, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, West Pokot, Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale and Taita-Taveta," she added.