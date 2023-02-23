Sugoi Girls guard killed in dawn school attack

Detectives in Eldoret are investigating an incident where a watchman at Sugoi Girls High School in Turbo Sub County, Uasin Gishu county was hacked to death under unclear circumstances.

Uasin Gishu County Criminal Investigative Officer Peter Kimulwa is leading the investigation into the Tuesday dawn attack.

It happened as the Kenya National Union of Private Guards cautioned schools against retaining elderly guards, as well as guards who are not attached to registered security firms.

Already, detectives have shared CCTV footage containing details of the attack.

Crude weapons

Police say preliminary investigations show the attackers, who were armed with crude weapons, critically injured the security guard who succumbed to injuries later.

The CCTV footage in police possession shows two men carrying crude weapons entering the school through a perimeter wall.

The incident was reported at the Turbo police station under OB Number 0/21/02/2023 on February 21 by Kennedy Kemboi -a security officer at the school who narrowly escaped the wrath of the attackers.

Stole TV set

Mr Kemboi said the robbers accessed the staff room by cutting window grills and stole a 55" TV set valued at Sh55,000.

Mr Kimulwa confirmed the incident. “The attackers took away the TV set after injuring the watchman who succumbed to injuries. No student was injured in the incident,” said Mr Kimulwa.

The watchman’s body was taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where a postmortem will be conducted.

Police have revealed that robbers also attempted to break into Kaptebeee High School on the same night.

Elderly guards

The Kenya National Union of Private Guards North Rift chair Peter Odima also said it was unlawful for schools to employ elderly people as guards and that all guards must be attached to recognised security firms.