Students walk over 40 kilometres overnight to protest absentee teachers, lack of water and toilets

Students from Arnesen’s High School in Uasin Gishu County walked for close to 40 kilometres overnight to Eldoret, to seek audience with education authorities over a litany of grievances, among them poor hygiene, inadequate food, lack of drugs and not being taught since schools reopened on January 24.

More than 500 students from Form One to Form Four walked out of the school in Burnt Forest township at midnight, headed for the Ainabkoi sub-county offices in Kapsoya, Eldoret town.

Ainabkoi Sub-County Commissioner Charles Laboso talks to students from Arnesen's High School in Uasin Gishu County on February 13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group They arrived at 8:30am, hungry and fatigued.

The students claimed they had not been taught since the school opened on January 24. They also complained about remedial fees being increased from Sh6,000 to Sh9,000 per term.

"Most subjects have not been taught since we opened. About 10 teachers have transferred from the school, while those who remained have not reported," said a Form Three student.

He added: We cannot also borrow books from the school library because some of us don't have school IDs."

At the sub-county offices, the students were received by Ainabkoi Deputy Sub-County Commissioner Charles Laboso and officials from the Ministry of Education.

Students from Arnesen's High School in Uasin Gishu County are given bread and a soda each at Ainabkoi Sub-County Commissioner's office precincts at Kapsoya, Eldoret town, after they trekked 40 kilometres to seek the audience with Ainabkoi Sub-County Commissioner Charles Laboso on February13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

The learners complained about poor sanitation at the school, water rationing, and food rations as well as inadequate medicine at the school dispensary.

They complained that the school has inadequate toilets, lacks water and that learners were being served small rations of meals and denied access to the school library, among other grievances.

"We have limited access to water in school and only get it a few times a week. We are left to make difficult decisions on whether to bathe or quench our thirst," one of the students revealed.

"The meals are served in small portions and our stomachs are always empty and we feel we should go back for more food,” the learner said.

They accused the principal, Mr Francis Juma, of failing to address their grievances.

"We have raised these issues, but it is just like tales to the management since there has never been any tangible action," protested a Form Four student.

A section of parents of students from Arnesen's High School in Burnt Forest township of Uasin Gishu County wait at Ainabkoi Sub-County Commissioner's office precincts at Kapsoya, Eldoret town, after students trekked 40kilometres to seek audience with Ainabkoi Sub-County Commissioner Charles Laboso on February13, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

Mr Laboso commended the students for the peaceful demonstration and their decision to seek audience with the authorities, promising that their grievances will be addressed. He then mobilised buses to take the students back to school.

The administrator said relevant authorities will look into the concerns. He said the county education board will look into increased fees, saying any increase ought to be approved by the board.

The administrator said public health officers will be sent to the school to ensure that desired sanitation standards are attained.

"It is unacceptable for a big school as this one to have toilets in poor condition. We have directed that this should be corrected immediately," said Mr Laboso, noting that he will visit the school on Wednesday to follow up on the directives.

"I want to assure you that the issues you have raised will be addressed immediately from today,” the administrator said.

He also warned teachers against the use of inappropriate language and not teaching, as well as teachers fighting in the school.

"It is unacceptable for teachers to fight in school. We will look into that because that shows a bad example in the school," said Mr Laboso.

The school board chairman, the Reverend David Ng’ang’a said the board will ensure that the grievances have been addressed.

"These grievances have been there. But as you are aware, we are now in a dry spell, but we will look into all these issues," he said.

Some parents of the students arrived at the Ainabkoi Sub-County Commissioner's office precincts.

