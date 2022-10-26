Moi University seeks to curb fake degrees in new partnership with EACC

Moi University has partnered with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to fight corruption, including the production of fake degrees.

The EACC will scrutinise the university’s financial management systems, policies and operational procedures and help it seal loopholes that allow illegal practices.

“We want to establish strategies that will empower the university to prevent corruption and tackle the threat of fake degrees that has bedevilled higher education in this country,” said Japheth Baithalu, the head of the EACC North Rift regional office.

The EACC wrote to university administrators proposing to work with them on eliminating the production of fake certificates and degrees.

“Measures should be put in place to strengthen and make the verification system foolproof and have a lasting solution on how these vices can be stopped,” appealed Abdi Mohamud, EACC deputy CEO.

Systems review

The programme comprises reviewing systems in all departments to help curb fraudulent acts, said EACC Deputy Director Neheema Mkorori at the launch of the partnership on Wednesday.

“The aim is to have preventive mechanisms and ensure that institutions of higher learning operate smoothly,” explained Ms Mkorori.

Prof Isaac Kosgey, the Moi University vice-chancellor, expressed the school’s willingness to partner with other government agencies to improve its systems and enhance the quality of services.

“It is our commitment to have robust systems in the fight against corruption and curb the vice of fake certificates,” Prof Kosgey said.

From left: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Deputy Director Prevention, Neema Mkorori, commission Deputy Director and Head of North Rift Regional Office Japheth Baithalu, Moi University Council Chairman Dr. Humphrey Njuguna, and Prof. Isaac Kosgey, Moi University Vice Chancellor in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County after meeting to discuss partnership on corruption fight at Moi university on October 26, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Education merit

University council chairman Dr Humphrey Njuguna called for concerted efforts to fight fake degrees, noting that it touches on the merits of higher education.

“As a university, we have expert leadership and integrity and commit to work with the prevention unit of the EACC on corruption and the issue of fake degrees,” said Dr Njuguna.

Genuine academic papers are a key requirement for job seekers, including for key positions in the public service and the county and national governments.

The EACC has urged universities to end the challenge of fake degrees.

Financial woes

Moi University is among institutions of higher learning previously declared broke by the office of the Auditor-General.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu indicated that the university could not sustain its operations without the support of the government. It had total liabilities of Sh5.7 billion against assets of Sh5.2 billion per the audit of the 2019-20 financial year.

The university accumulated a debt of Sh4.5 billion and was unable to meet some of its financial obligations and even resorted to raising tuition fees.

The debt was attributed to uncontrolled establishment of constituent colleges and satellite campuses, and alleged administrative and financial mismanagement.

The Auditor-General’s report of June 2020 revealed that the university had revenues of Sh7.8 billion against expenditure of Sh8.3 billion, reflecting a deficit of Sh504 million.