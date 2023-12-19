Man charged for sending sexts and nudes to married woman 

A 41-year-old man who allegedly sent explicit photos and messages to a woman he claimed to be his girlfriend has been charged in an Eldoret with offensive conduct.

The court heard that on November 12, 2022, in Baharini area within Turbo Sub County, Andrew Wanjala used his mobile phone to send nudes to the complainant.

The complainant, who is married and a mother of two, denied being in a relationship with the accused. The accused is reported to have informed the police that he and the complainant are lovers.

Pornographic images

Detectives from Baharini Police Station arrested the suspect after completing investigations that involved analysing the contents of his phone.

According to detectives, the accused sent pornographic images to the complainant via WhatsApp.

While appearing before Principal Magistrate Caroline Watima, the accused denied the charge claiming the said messages were love messages that they had been exchanging.

Love messages

“I am wondering why my lover has brought me to court yet we have been sharing love messages," the accused told the court.

The prosecution intends to present in court six witnesses, including the complainant’s husband and her daughter, who saw some of the messages and images that the accused sent to the complainant.