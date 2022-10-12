Juvenile in Eldoret murder case seeks release on personal bond

A 14-year-old boy charged with killing his 27-year old brother-in-law in Moi’s Bridge, Uasin Gishu County, in August wants an Eldoret court to release him on a personal bond.

The Grade Four pupil is charged alongside his 27-year-old sister, a chang'aa dealer who allegedly killed their in-law on August 7 at Manyatta estate in Moi’s Bridge.

The boy is said to have stabbed his brother-in-law with a kitchen knife as he attempted to separate the deceased from his sister as they fought over a glass of chang'aa.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on arrival at Moi’s Bridge Sub-County hospital.

On Wednesday, October 12, the accused appeared before Eldoret Judge Erick Ogola and applied to be released on bond.

Through his lawyer, the boy told the court that a probation report had confirmed that he has no criminal record and his life would not be in danger if he was released on bond.

“I beg this court to consider releasing him on personal bond so as to go back home and continue with his education,” the lawyer told the court.

Justice Ogola directed the boy to be detained at the Eldoret juvenile remand home pending a ruling on his bond request.

Meanwhile, a hearing on the minor's sister's bid for release on bond was adjourned pending a pre-bail report. Probation officers will determine whether the community is still hostile to the accused.