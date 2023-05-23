I killed my son due to depression, detained woman now says

A woman who is in police custody in Eldoret for allegedly murdering her two-year-old son and attempting to stab her six-year-old daughter to death says she was frustrated and depressed over her marital woes.

The mother of two told police that she committed the heinous crime on her son due to stress and depression and asked for forgiveness from God, saying that it was not intentional.

The incident happened in West Indies estate on Monday following a family dispute.

The six-year-old daughter, who narrowly escaped her mother's, wrath is fighting for her life at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) where she was rushed to by neighbours for medical attention.

Turbo sub-county police boss Edward Masibo confirmed the incident and said police were holding the woman at the Eldoret Central police station.

“It is unfortunate that she killed her two-year-old son before injuring the six-year-old daughter who is currently fighting for her life at MTRH in Eldoret.

We are holding the suspect to help us with investigations into the bizarre incident,” the sub-county police boss said.

Not intentional

The woman on the other hand said she did not intend to harm her children but felt frustrated that nobody cared about what she was going through.

“I did not intend to harm any of my children whom I love so much but I was forced to kill my son due to stress and depression. Nobody in my family wanted to listen to the problems I am facing in my marriage,” she said.

She opened up by explaining that she has been going through tough times in her marriage and whenever she approached her family for help, nobody wanted to assist her.