How three-day house party in Eldoret turned tragic

A witness has recounted in court how a three-day house party and drinking binge among friends in Eldoret turned tragic after a man was stabbed with a broken beer bottle fatally.

On Thursday, a primary school teacher Kelvin Odhiambo recalled that the event on May 18, 2019 was organised by an advocate who had invited more than 10 friends, among them the deceased lawyer Calvin Ngaira and the murder suspect Abel Mogaka, also a member of the bar.

The court heard that Mr Mogaka, an Eldoret-based advocate killed his colleague after a confrontation ensued between them in Annex area along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway, Uasin Gishu County.

Ngaira, the only son in his family succumbed to the injuries at MediHeal Hospital in Eldoret where he was rushed to by his drinking mates for medical attention.

The accused lawyer who denied the charges has been released on Sh1 million bond with a similar surety.

“We enjoyed ourselves taking various brands of alcoholic drinks and delicious meals provided by our host the whole day and night as the football lovers among us watched the English Premier League matches on TV,” recalled Mr Odhiambo.

He said on the fateful day, around 5:30am, the late Ngaira and a female walked outside followed by Mr Mogaka, who was holding a glass of beer in his hand, while the rest of their drinking mates remained in the house.

“Moments later, I heard a lady scream outside the house and I immediately rushed out to check what the problem was, only to see the deceased lying down with blood oozing from his neck,” he recounted.

Mr Odhiambo said the suspected killer was standing a few metres away outside the compound of their host.

He recalled seeing pieces of broken glass and a broken beer bottle on the ground.

“I suspect the attack on the deceased leading to his death might have taken place outside the compound of the advocate’s house who had hosted us,” added Mr Odhiambo.

He told the court he could not recall whether the deceased was stabbed by a bottle of beer or glass since they were all drunk at the time of the incident.

Mr Odhiambo narrated how they were picked from their respective houses by police over the death of the lawyer and taken to Kiambaa police station.

“The police rounded all of us who were in the house party as persons of interests in connection with the brutal killing of an Eldoret-based lawyer and we were detained in police cells for one night before we were released after recording our statements,” he narrated.

Another witness, Ms Vivian Wanjiku recounted how she stumbled on the victim who was writhing in pain with blood oozing from the left side of his neck outside the host’s compound.

“I rushed to the house and came out with a towel which I used to cover the lawyer on the neck to prevent the blood from oozing as he was getting overwhelmed with severe pain,” narrated Ms Wanjiku.