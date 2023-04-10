How Ruto spent his Easter in first long stay in Sugoi since becoming President

For the entire Easter holiday, President William Ruto has been shuttling between his Sugoi and Koilel farms, amid the hustle and bustle of his national duties as Head of State.

The President immersed himself in farming activities, with photos and videos emerging showing him driving a tractor while supervising the planting of maize on one of the farms.

In other photos, the President is shown tending his livestock. The photos and videos have since gone viral on social media.

The President also found time to worship. On Sunday, he was at AIC Fellowship Eldoret and in the evening was spotted at the prestigious Eka Hotel, socialising with the public and the hotel’s workers.

This was President Ruto’s first long stay at his Eldoret home after he was sworn in six months ago.

When he was the Deputy President, Dr Ruto would host delegations from various counties in Sugoi as he shored up support for his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Koilel village elder Isaac Biwott told Nation.Africa the President has been on his farm since Friday. A few of his allies have been driving in and out of the expansive home.

“The President has been busy on his farm and occasionally we see a few vehicles driving into the farm guarded by the GSU. We have seen him on the farm planting maize together with the workers and we feel inspired because he is leading the way in alleviating hunger,” said the village elder.

He added: “The convoy is very lean because when he goes out, about five vehicles have been in the entourage and on most occasions, he goes about his duties unnoticed.”

On Sunday, the President surprised even security officers after he attended the Sunday church service accompanied by the First Lady Rachel Ruto, and their three children together with nominated MP Joseph Iraya Wainaina.

The local leadership was caught unawares when he attended the church service. After the service, the President drove to his Sugoi farm in Turbo constituency and was spotted at Eka Hotel in the evening.

Mr Wainana told Nation.Africa on Friday the President wanted to ensure all his farms have been planted before flying back to Nairobi.

“We are happy to see him on the farm because it is a challenge to all politicians that they should know there is time for everything. I am pretty sure the majority of the leaders were at home doing exactly what the Head of State was doing,” he said.

The MP said building the nation requires the input of all leaders and what the President did over the Easter holiday was highly encouraging.

Speaking at AIC Fellowship, Dr Ruto said he decided to spend Easter at home and also to supervise the planting of crops on his farm.

“As a farmer, I came down here to look at what I can do. To make a contribution to food production in our country so that we can reduce the cost of living,” said the Head of State after leading the congregation in singing the hymn ‘Bwana u sehemu yangu’.

“There is an ongoing debate in the country about the cost of living and how we need to reduce the cost of food, but it boils down to what we do as farmers. I have my contribution, however, small to food production in our country and eventually lower the cost of living.”

This year, he added, he intends to double the productivity of the farm.