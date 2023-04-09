2022 elections were credible, Ruto says in surprise Easter visit to Eldoret

President William Ruto has maintained the 2022 August General Election was credible and the best ever had in the country.

Speaking during a surprise visit for the Easter Sunday church service at AIC Fellowship, Eldoret, Dr Ruto attributed the credible elections to fervent prayers by the clergy across the country.

“The year 2022 was difficult for this country because of the General Election but God saw us through because of the prayers. I want to tell you as the church we are grateful for your prayers because it was the best election ever acclaimed by all who participated in the exercise,” said Dr Ruto.

The President was in a convoy of only about five vehicles and with a very lean security team. He was accompanied by First Lady Mama Racheal Ruto, their three children, and nominated MP Joseph Iraya.

The President’s remarks were in an apparent reference to Azimio leader Mr Raila Odinga who has since claimed his 2022 victory was stolen.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), President Ruto won the election after he garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 percent) of the votes cast against his closest challenger, Mr Odinga who had 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

The President urged the clergy to continue praying for his government, and those serving in the counties, so that they can serve the country diligently and faithfully.

The President asked Kenyans to look after one another while quoting Philippians 2 verses 3-4.

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your interests but also for the interests of others,” said the President as he read the Bible after he was invited by Reverend David Nganga to address the congregation.

“It simply speaks to all of us not to watch not only for our interests but to others and those of the country as well,” he said.

Dr Ruto said he was in his hometown for Easter and to supervise his farm, especially this planting season.

“We have a big debate in the country about the cost of food and how to lower the cost of living. It all boils down to what we do as farmers. As a farmer I came to see what I can do as my contribution in lowering the cost of food and this year I have purposed to double my farm production to ensure we collectively lower the cost of living in the country,” he said.

Elsewhere, Eldoret Catholic Diocese Bishop Dominic Kimengich during the Sunday Mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral applauded President Ruto for initiating dialogue with Mr Odinga.

“We need to find ways of solving issues as Kenyans, not through demonstrations but dialogue. At the end of the day, all our issues in the past have been handled through dialogue. We need to sit down because as a country people are struggling and the talks should include all stakeholders in the country,” he said.

He said the country should cure the winner takes it all aspect because the lack of inclusivity has been a recipe for chaos.