Home of Champions: Eldoret awarded city charter
Eldoret, Kenya’s Home of Champions, is now the country’s City of Champions.
The town that serves as the headquarters of Uasin Gishu County headquarters joined Kenya’s city club on Thursday, with President William Ruto awarding it a city charter and seal.
The municipality that lies south of Cherangani Hills, at an altitude of 2,100 metres above sea level, now becomes Kenya’s fifth city after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru.
