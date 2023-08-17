Finland airlift scandal: Senator Jackson Mandago pleads not guilty

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and his two co-accused have taken a plea of not guilty in case where they are charged with conspiracy to steal money meant for overseas fees for students from the county.

Senator Mandago, Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono took the plea before Senior Principal Magistrate Alloys Ndege, in a morning filled with drama in the court.

Earlier, the magistrate declined to proceed with plea taking as the fourth accused person--Joseph Maritim--was not in court, saying that the trial can only proceed when all four are present as they are jointly accused.

The court then released Mr Mandago, Mr Lelei and Mr Rono on a bond of Sh2 million each with a surety of a similar amount, or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000 each, and lifted the warrants for their arrest.

But the court ruled that warrant for the arrest of Mr Maritim remained in force.