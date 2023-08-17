Jackson Mandago.

Usain Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago.

|

Uasin Gishu

Premium

Finland scandal: How Mandago’s aides moved millions of parents’ money to personal accounts

By  Allan Olingo  &  Joseph Openda

What you need to know:

  • Documents seen by Nation show that between June 15, 2021, and September 5, 2022, Meshack Rono handled over Sh15.7 million

  • Mr Rono made huge cash transactions some totalling between Sh1.5 million (July 2022) and Sh2.4 million (January 2023) over the same period.

  • The documents further show Joshua Kepkemoi withdrew Sh2.096 million via cheque and bank transfer. His highest amount was a transfer of Sh414, 000 done in May last year.

In the headlines