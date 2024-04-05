Detectives in Eldoret ‘bust child trafficking syndicate’

Police in Uasin Gishu County have unearthed a child trafficking ring involving employees of private hospitals and criminals.

Hospital staff process fake notifications that aid in acquisition of birth certificates, which traffickers eventually use to transport the stolen children.

The discovery was two weeks when activists raised alarm following the continued disappearance of children from Langas, Eldoret town.

The children are aged one month to nine years.

Already, detectives have arrested three women – among them two employees of a private hospital – in connection with child trafficking.

The three have already been arraigned for child trafficking-related offences.

Ms Brenda Cheptoo, Ms Rael Nyaboke and Ms Clanca Njeri appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Barnabas Kiptoo.

The prosecution said they trafficked four children aged seven months to 10 years. Detectives intend to subject the children to DNA tests in a bid to establish their families.

The three women were not allowed to take plea after the prosecution applied for more time to complete investigations.

The women were picked up in Eldoret by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives and detained at Naiberi police station in Ainabkoi sub-county.

According to court documents, the first and second accused are employees of Fountain Healthcare Hospital, while the third is an accomplice in the scheme.

It applied to have the three held for 21 days.

Inspector Joyce Thunge told the court that the three are likely to interfere with investigations if released.

The investigator added that the women are a flight risk, and could abscond.

According to the top police officer, Ms Cheptoo is in charge of hospital records, while Ms Nyaboke is a nutritionists at the same institution.

The court was informed that the prosecution has not yet recorded statements from important witnesses.

Inspector Thunge said that during interrogation, the second accused claimed to be the mother of two of the children, while the third said the other two were hers.

However, the court was told, the women could not produce documents from the hospital or the Registrar of Births to prove that.

The prosecution said the second accused changed her mind and said two children were left under her care by a sister who flew to the United Arab Emirates for work.

The matter will be mentioned on April 15.

Human rights organisations say at least 30 children have gone missing in Langas since January. They accuse police in Langas of doing little to help the distressed families.

The children’s mothers say officers at Langas police station are insensitive, accusing them of being irresponsible parents.

Police, however, say only four children are missing, adding that the others have been taken to rescue centres in Uasin Gishu County for being neglected by their parents.

Eldoret South Sub-County Police Commander, Sarah Chumo, said four cases of missing children have been reported at Langas station, and information circulated on all police social media platforms.