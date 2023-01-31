Chiloba murder: Four suspects off the hook

Four suspects are off the hook in the murder case of gay activist Edwin Kipruto alias Chiloba following the completion of investigation.

State Counsel Anthony Fedha told an Eldoret court on Tuesday that gathered evidence links Jacktone Odhiambo to the murder.

"Following our investigation we have established that four of the suspects are not linked to the murder. However, the first suspect, Jacktone Odhiambo, will be charged with murder." Mr Fedha told the court.

The prosecution further told the court three of the suspects, who are minors, will be reporting to DCI offices once a month for the next three months for further grilling.

The court on Tuesday ordered the prime suspect to undergo a mental assessment before he is charged.

The matter will be mentioned on February 8 for further direction.

Chiloba’s body was found stuffed inside a metallic box on the Kipenyo-Kaptinga road in Mokombet village, Uasin Gishu County before it was identified by the police.

Police said they received information from boda boda riders who had seen a vehicle, with a concealed registration number, dumping the box on the road.

The murder attracted global attention, with the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price urging the Kenyan authorities to thoroughly investigate the brutal murder.

“We urge and expect the Kenyans to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into his death,” Price, who is openly gay, told the Washington Blade during his daily press briefing.