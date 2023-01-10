Chiloba murder: Body builder Dennis Litali denied bond

A bodybuilding champion who is among prime suspects in the murder of fashion model and LGBTQ rights activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto alias Chiloba has been denied freedom after seeking bond.

Dennis Litali, who was Mr Uasin Gishu 2017 and is also 2nd runners up for East African body building 2022, told senior resident magistrate Richard Odenyo on Tuesday that his arrest was a cover-up by police.

Gay activist Edwin Chiloba. Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

He had challenged an application made by Eldoret South DCI Chief Inspector Stephen Mumba to detain him for 21 days, terming it as too long.

Strangers

Mr Litali also told the court that the other four suspects in court were strangers to him.

“All these people being held with me as suspects are strangers that I have never met. Detaining me for three weeks will subject my young family to a lot of suffering and anguish,” Mr Litali said.

Mr Litali, who looked composed in the dock, urged the investigating officer to speed up the murder probe so that that truth about the incident is known by Kenyans.

The court, however, ignored the plea and allowed police to detain the suspect for 21 days.

“Due to the magnitude of this matter and the nature of investigations involved, this court will allow the police to detain the suspects at Langas police station to complete investigations,” ordered the Magistrate.

Mr Litali together with Jackson Odhiambo and three other suspects who are minors are the key suspects in the murder.

'He was not gay'

Despite the deceased being said to be a member of a society that fights for rights of gay people, his family has refuted claims that the late Chiloba was gay.

While addressing journalists outside an Eldoret court on Monday the family spokesperson, Gaudencia Tanui, insisted that Edwin was a pastor and not gay as reported in the media.

“Edwin was not gay. He was a God-fearing son who was commonly referred to as a pastor,” said Ms Tanui.

“Edwin was an obedient son who grew up in the church. If you want to know more about his spiritual life go to St Francis Kimuron in Elgeyo Marakwet County where he was a renowned pastor who ministered to many souls as a servant of God,” she said.