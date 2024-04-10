Boy, 14, detained for allegedly defiling two minors 

A court in Eldoret has ordered the detention of a 14-year-old boy over allegations of defilement.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspect molested an eight-year-old boy and a girl aged 10 on March 23 and 24 at Jerusalem estate in Moiben Sub-County.

He is also accused of previously defiling six other minors in the same area before his arrest.

When the minor appeared before Resident Magistrate Rodgers Otieno, he did not take a plea due to a requirement in the law that he must have a lawyer to represent him.

The magistrate told State Counsel Meshack Rop that there was a need to ensure the minor was represented by a lawyer.

“Looking at the case and the person being accused, it is not in order to charge him without a representation of a lawyer,” the magistrate said.

Mr Otieno ordered the court executive officer, through the Court Users Committee, to help the minor get a pro bono lawyer.

The court further directed that the minor be taken to the hospital for age assessment before being charged.

The magistrate said he was concerned about the presence of a child in his court as an accused person.

The minor told the magistrate that he would like to be taken to a rescue centre, explaining that life there was better than at his home.

The magistrate granted the suspect his wish and ordered that he be detained at the Eldoret Rescue Centre for five days as a lawyer is sourced to represent him.

“I direct this file to be taken to the court executive to help us get a lawyer to represent the minor due to the nature of the offence he is alleged to have committed,” the magistrate ordered.