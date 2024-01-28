Kisii pastor on the run after 'defiling' 10-year-old girl

Police in Kisii are pursuing a Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) pastor who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old Grade Four girl in Kiogoro area in Nyaribari Chache constituency on Saturday morning.

The minor was reportedly sent by her mother to take breakfast to the "man of God" who lives in the church compound in Riang'ombenene village in Amariba location.

"The girl’s mother, a resident of Riang'ombenene village, Amariba Location, sent her daughter to take breakfast to their pastor at PAG church at around 7:30am and on arrival at the church compound, the pastor ushered the girl to his house where he defiled her," reads the police report seen by the Nation.

After defiling the minor, the suspect allegedly gave her a Sh5 coin before releasing her. When she returned home, she told her mother about the ordeal.

The mother immediately reported the incident to Kiogoro Police Station, prompting officers to follow up on the case.

A team of detectives was dispatched to the pastor's home but could not find him as he had reportedly fled.

"We are still looking for the accused and it is only a matter of time before we flush him out of his hideout," Kisii County police boss Charles Kases told the Nation.

The victim was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical examination.

The incident comes barely a week after another case of defilement was reported in Magena area in Bomachoge Chache constituency.

Mark Okemwa Manono, 30, was last week arraigned in court after he allegedly defiled a five-year-old girl at Magena Trading Centre on January 20, 2024.