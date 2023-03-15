‘You never bid us farewell’- Kenyan student who drowned in Australia buried

“You never bid us farewell,” Ms Rael Chepkemboi, Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen’s mother mourned her, shortly before she was buried at her parents’ home in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday.

Kimuchi village was in a sombre mood, with mourners paying glowing tribute to the Kenyan student who drowned while swimming with friends in a river in Australia last month.

She had been in the foreign country for exactly three months when she died on February 21; her sudden demise coming just two days before she could start classes at the Australian Catholic University in North Sydney where she had secured a study scholarship.

Before she left for Australia on November 21, her family and neighbours gathered in Kimuchi for a thanksgiving mass and party as they bid her farewell. She had planned to return home after her two-year Master's degree studies in ICT in North Sydney and venture into business. She had promised to lift up her local community.

But that was never to be, as she would be back sooner, in an immaculate white coffin, her dreams cut short by the tragedy at the River Georges Macquarie.

The burial service of Ms Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen, the 28 year old student who drowned in an Australian river on February 21. She was laid to rest at her parents' home in Kimuchi, Moiben, Uasin Gishu county on Tuesday March 14, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Kimuge | Nation Media Group

Sharon, 28, was set to start her classes at the university on February 23 and had already completed orientation.

Her body arrived at the Eldoret International Airport from Australia on Sunday, March 12, and was received by her family and friends. It was preserved at Eldoret Hospital mortuary, the family collecting it early Tuesday morning ahead of the burial at her parents’ home later in the day.

Family and friends flocked the mortuary to pay their last respects. A convoy of vehicles led by a police car escorted her body home in Moiben, on the border of Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

Befitting send-off

Hundreds of mourners went to Kimuchi village to give her a befitting send-off. Her family, close relatives, and friends described Sharon as humble and hardworking.

They included Kenyans living in Australia, who recalled her last moments.

"We were close and walked together to work. On that day at noon, I called her and said she was okay and promised that we would meet in the evening but she didn't make it. We feel sorry for the family," said Ms Verah Magut, a resident of Sydney.

Six students from Kimuchi village are overseas, and Sharon was among the three who got a chance to study in Australia. Another batch of 10 students is expected to leave the village soon for studies abroad, said a neighbour.

“I will always remember her. Whenever I had challenges with my phone, she would assist me. She was humble and dependable," said Steve, a neighbour.

Efforts by Australians to save the Kenyatta University and Kapsabet Girls alumnus after she drowned were futile. Her body was retrieved from the water by emergency services officers who were called to the scene following the tragedy.

Governor Jonathan Bii and his deputy John Barorot termed Sharon’s death a big loss to Uasin Gishu county.

Sharon Jepkosgei’s parents Francis Kigen and Rael Chepkemboi and other family members collecting her body at Eldoret Hospital mortuary on Tuesday morning ahead of her burial at the family home in Kimuchi village, Moiben sub-county, Uasin Gishu county. Photo credit: Patricia Kiabi | Nation Media Group

Students airlifting

Mr Bii said the county has a high number of students studying abroad, explaining that the airlifting of students to study abroad would boost the county in many ways.

“This is a big loss to this county. However, I want to encourage parents to continue sending their children abroad to study and work, so that we can get remittances to develop our county. We want to challenge our students to work hard and support their parents,” said the governor.

He used the forum to advise students studying abroad to stick to the African culture, with reference to the LGBTQ lifestyle that several Kenyans have scoffed at.

"This lifestyle is alien to us and it is an abomination that goes against our cultural and religious beliefs. I want to urge everyone to shun it," the governor said.

Family and relatives of Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen collecting her body at Eldoret Hospital mortuary on Tuesday morning ahead of her burial. Sharon drowned in an Australian river on February 21 while swimming with her friends. She had been in the country for exactly three months. Photo credit: Patricia Kiabi | Nation Media Group

The family spokesman, Mr Paul Kuto, praised the media for highlighting Sharon’s story and the family's request to well-wishers to raise money to bring the body home for burial.

“Without the support of the media, I don’t know how we would have managed to raise over Sh4 million that was needed to airlift the body,” he said.

“We also appreciate the neighbours for the support they have accorded us,” said Mr Kuto.