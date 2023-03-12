Body of Kenyan student who drowned in Australia arrives in Eldoret

The body of Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen, the Kenyan student who drowned in River Georges Macquarie in Australia while swimming with friends last month, has arrived in Eldoret ahead of her burial on Tuesday.

Ms Kigen, 28, died on February 21, two days before she was to start her classes at Catholic University in North Sydney where she had secured a study scholarship. She had been in the foreign country for just three months.

Her body arrived at the Eldoret International Airport from Australia, the plane carrying it touching down at 7 am on Sunday.

Emotions ran high as the hearse bearing the deceased made its way out of the airspace for a brief mass within the Airport’s compound, before it was moved to Eldoret Hospital mortuary ahead of her burial on Tuesday, March 14.

Francis Kigen (centre), father of the late Sharon, views her body after it landed at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on March 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

Ms Jepkosgei’s family was at Eldoret International Airport early Sunday morning to receive her, led by her parents, Mr Francis Kigen and Mrs Rael Chepkemboi. Mourners who accompanied them would be led by invited clergy in a brief mass and viewing of the body which lay in a white coffin.

Relatives could not control their emotions as the casket was opened for them to view their daughter’s body she, who was full of life, left Kenya just three months before she met her death in a foreign country.

The hearse carrying her coffin would then head to Eldoret Hospital mortuary, where her body has been preserved awaiting burial at her parents’ home in Kimuchi village, Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday, March 14.

The family had appealed for financial help to bring their kin’s body back home, after spending heavily on her travel expenses.

Ms Jepkosgei left Kenya on November 21, 2023, for Australia, where she was going to pursue further studies in IT at Catholic University in North Sydney. She died on February 21, 2023.

The Kenyatta University and Kapsabet Girls alumnus was set to start her classes on February 23, two days before she drowned.

Her body was retrieved from River Georges Macquarie by emergency services officers who were called to the scene after the tragedy.

“Officers from The Traffic and Highway Patrol entered the water along with members of the public and commenced with a search in the water where the body was located and brought to the shoreline,” Australian NSW Police said in a statement.

Efforts by NSW Ambulance paramedics to rescue her were futile since she had already died.

Noah Chepkok, the deceased’s cousin said it was a sad moment for the family since Ms Kigen had great plans for her siblings.

“The death has robbed us of a great soul who was full of life and compassion. I was the one who welcomed her in Australia and to say the least, she had a great future for her family's prosperity and her educational progress and I could not believe she had drowned,” said Mr Chepkok who has lived in Australia for six years now.

Relatives of the late Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen, who drowned in Australia while swimming, and other mourners view her body on arrival at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on March 12, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya I Nation Media Group

“She was full of life, a great mobiliser back in Kenya and Australia going by the crowds who have been streaming in to convey their condolence and support the family, she blended with all with ease. Her contribution to society will be greatly missed,” he said.

He said the Kenyan community in Australia has been supportive both morally and financially and enabled the airlifting of the body back to Kenya.

“Despite what has happened, we should not be discouraged to look for opportunities elsewhere. God has plans for each of us differently and for Sharon, he planned to end it that way,” he said.

The deceased’s uncle David Kuto said they have planned a series of masses to celebrate her life even though it was cut short.

“Despite living for a short time she had a great future. She was to complete her family’s house in Kimuchi village as well as seek opportunities for her siblings in Australia as soon as she settled there, but we thank God for everything. We also appreciate the media for highlighting her story which enabled the family to raise the funds to airlift the body back home,” he said.

“As a family, we have lost a disciplined daughter, who preferred a quiet life and a promising future. We shall surely miss her,” he said.

Ms Jepkosgei’s drowning happened six months after another Kenyan student drowned in a foreign county while swimming.