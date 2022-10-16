Collins Okundi, suspect in murder of Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barrack Oduor, arrested

The club manager who allegedly shot dead Ida Odinga's bodyguard in Kisumu has been arrested in Eldoret.

While confirming the arrest, Uasin Gishu Police boss Ayub Gitonga said the suspect Collins Oulo Okundi will be arraigned tomorrow and charged with murder.

"I can confirm that our officers have arrested the suspect in the shooting that took place in Kisumu," Mr Gitonga said.

Mr Okundi, who has been on the run since Friday, was working at Signature Level 4, a popular entertainment spot in Kisumu.

A report released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Eldoret West Sub County indicates that the suspect was arrested while in possession of a Jericho pistol, one magazine and seven rounds of ammunition.

Mr Okundi is alleged to have shot dead corporal Barrack Oduor Onyango at the residence of Marilyn Marion Ouma.

The incident happened shortly after Mr Onyango, a friend identified as Mr Donar Kajwang and Ms Ouma, returned to her house near Uzima University at 3.30 am.

“Upon reaching the estate, Mr Okundi appeared and a scuffle ensued between Marylyn, Kajwang and Mr Onyango,” said part of the statement recorded by the woman at the centre of the saga.

In the process, Mr Okundi reportedly pounced on Mrs Odinga’s bodyguard and disarmed him. He then shot the policeman twice in the head and leg, killing him on the spot.

In the ensuing confrontation, Mr Kajwang who was also shot in the leg was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he is reported to be in stable condition. The suspect is then said to have fled with the firearm.