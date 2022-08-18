Three arrested in chilling Lokichar robbery, ammunition seized

Police in Turkana South sub-county have arrested three suspects linked to a violent robbery on Saturday at Weiwei Superstore in Lokichar town that left three workers seriously injured.

They include a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old.

County Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi said the suspects were seized with the help of residents at Kalemngorok centre as they were spying on their next target.

"One of the suspects, Ekai Aregai Akwe, 25, from Kapelbok village was in possession of four rounds of ammunition. The other two are Lochuchu Etir, 19, from Katilu, and Eromon Akwe from Lokichar," Mr Ndanyi said.

Most wanted list

The suspects, who had been on a police list of the most wanted criminals, were detained at the Lokichar Police Station pending their arraignment on various criminal charges.

"We had been looking for the suspects who have been attacking and robbing traders and residents but finally we have made a breakthrough. We are still reviewing CCTV footage obtained at the Weiwei shop to help us arrest other criminals still on the loose," he said.

He thanked residents for cooperating with security agencies in fighting crime, urging them to keep up with the spirit.

Protests

The arrests came just a day after traders and residents of Lokichar protested against surging armed robberies that have resulted in the death of a trader and left six other people with gunshot injuries.

The proprietor of Weiwei shop said the robbers who injured his three workers stole Sh3 million and other valuables.

Traders accused police officers of laxity in handling crime in the area, saying many had closed their businesses, leading to an artificial shortage of basic commodities and services.