The other side of Turkana: The elderly farmers giving agriculture new meaning

A man from the Turkana community takes a break under a tree while seated on a pile of firewood at a local rural school at Sopel village near the administrative capital, Lodwar town in Turkana county on September 27, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The elderly locals in Loodot village are enhancing resilience in an area faced with prolonged drought through small-scale farming.
  • They say pastoralism is no longer reliable as they are too weak to migrate in search of pasture.

