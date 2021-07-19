State-backed insurance plan helps Turkana farmers during droughts

The national government, through the new livestock insurance programme, is purchasing drought insurance to assist pastoralists recover after droughts.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

For pastoralists in Kibish, Lokori, Katilu and Kapedo villages in Turkana County, the month of May was one of their worst as they were facing, yet again, the grim reality of losing most of their livestock due to drought.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Armed bandits kill 2, steal over 500 animals in Samburu

  2. Meru polytechnic closed after students riot

  3. Muslims to mark Idd celebrations under tight Covid guidelines

  4. Mombasa health workers issue strike notice

  5. Fatal crashes rise at Weighbridge-Soysambu section

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.