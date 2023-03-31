Rainstorm destroys classrooms, teachers quarters in Turkana East

Heavy rains and strong winds left a trail of destruction at AIC Lokwii Primary School in Turkana East Sub County on Thursday evening as pupils were participating in co-curricular activities.

While confirming that no pupil or teacher was injured, the school head teacher Festus Achuka said five classrooms and the teachers' quarters were completely destroyed after strong winds ripped off the roofs as solar panels were blown away.

“Learning materials that the children had left while going on with their co-curricular activities were also destroyed. Today morning we were just counting the losses as there were no alternative classes for the pupils," Mr Achuka said.

Mr John Ewesit, chairperson of the school board said the school does not have trees that could have acted as temporary classrooms for learners even as they kick off plans for urgent repair works.

“We request for urgent support from county and national governments as well as well-wishers and other agencies to come to our aid with either short-term measures of constructing temporary classrooms for our kids and shelter for teachers and we also ask for help to rebuild permanent structures," Mr Ewesit said.

He said that despite the lack of classrooms many children have reported to school because of the ongoing free school feeding programme.