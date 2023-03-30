Call for help as floods displace 300 families in Isiolo

Leaders in Isiolo have appealed for humanitarian aid to hundreds of families affected by floods occasioned by heavy rains in the county.

At least 300 households in Garbatulla and Merti sub-counties in Isiolo have also been rendered homeless after their homes were submerged in floods and their animals swept away by the raging waters.

The most affected area is Kinna town in Garbatulla, which neighbours Meru County, where 250 families have been affected, prompting immediate government intervention.

The floods, which have seen River Ewaso Nyiro burst its banks, have also displaced families in the neighbouring Meru County.

Some 26 households in Muchuro, Garbatulla were displaced and 100 goats swept away and property worth unknown value destroyed after River Ewaso broke its banks.

Six homes at Ganna village in Merti, where no rain has fallen, were also submerged.

East African Community and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands CS Rebecca Miano on Thursday distributed food to the affected families in Kinna town and hunger-stricken members of the public in neighbouring Rapsu and Duse areas.

“The government is keen on cushioning hungry Kenyans to ensure no person dies of hunger,” Ms Miano said while distributing the 600 bags of rice and 450 bags of beans.

Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal (seated with red cap) distributes dates to Imams and Sheikhs in Isiolo town towards Ramadhan on March 30, 2023. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group

The flood victims appealed to the county government and local elected leaders for assistance to reconstruct their homes as well as food aid.

“We have no place to sleep and require assistance with medical supplies, beddings and reconstructing our homes,” Ms Safia Abdi, one of the victims from Kinna’s Jillo Dima village, said.

It is the first time Kinna town is experiencing floods that have been occasioned by poor drainage along the Kiutine-Kinna-Garbatulla road with the CS promising to liaise with her Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen to ensure the situation is rectified.

While receiving a consignment of dates from Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal towards the support of Ramadhan for 78 mosques, Muslim leaders said relief food provision should be upscaled because, besides the floods, many families had lost their animals due to drought.

National Muslim Leaders Forum (Namlef) Isiolo branch Chairperson Ibrahim Mohammed Qabale said, “The drought is worsening by the day while our people bear the brunt of floods. Relief food must be sustained to cushion our people against the harsh economic times”.

MP Samal implored the Muslim faithful from the county to dedicate Ramadhan to praying for peace in the country, terming it a crucial ingredient to development.

“Let us also use this time to show compassion to the needy and be our brothers’ keepers,” the lawmaker appealed.

Meanwhile, Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding has advised residents in low-lying areas to relocate to safer grounds to evade losses.