President Ruto declares Turkana festival a global Cultural event

President William Ruto has declared the Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival locally known as Tobong'u Lore a global event that should attract tourists from across the globe.

As he graced the eighth edition of the festival that invites all people to visit Turkana, the origin of humankind, President Ruto said the county has endured for countless millennia as the focal stage of humanity's most vital undertakings.

"Thousands of years ago, it was the site of humanity’s first home, and in our time, it is the scene of robust cultural activity, bridging the past and present, uniting Kenya’s diverse communities into one strong, forward-looking nation, and connecting Kenya and Africa with the world," he said.

The Head of State said his administration has allocated Sh49 million to support the festival which has evolved into a continuous project that unites pastoral communities in northern Kenya and neighbouring regions and countries, including West Pokot, Samburu, Marsabit and Karamoja.

"The next event will be profiled as a global event that will attract tourists from across the world because Turkana is the origin of humankind. We want to have tourists from all over the world to come to Turkana because that is its profile and stature as home of human origins," Dr Ruto said.

He said that the whole world should know that no visa is required to come home and that Kenya is full of magical surprises to delight everyone.

He said that the festival has become a central event which goes a long way to position Turkana as a top destination for cultural tourism and Northern Kenya as a vast territory of abundant investment potential.

"Through Tobong'u Lore, local and international visitors come home to celebrate the wonders of Magical Kenya with us, raising the region’s profile on the global tourism map.

“Beyond celebrating our heritage, the festival fulfills the aspirations of many by creating various opportunities and delivering invaluable benefits to the local economy," the President added.

Dr Ruto said by attending the festival visitors celebrate the inspiring traditions and the strong, dynamic culture of Kenya's proud and beautiful Turkana peopleand to witness the power of their ancient wisdom to transform our present and prepare us for the future.

He said visitors also experience the magical attractions of this region's scenic attractions, historic wonders, and other touristic delights. He added that just like Kenya, Turkana is the beautiful home of a beautiful people: Diverse, warm, vibrant, hospitable, and optimistic.

"I commend the Turkana County Government for supporting the Turkana Cultural and Tourism Festival and facilitating it to project the essential character of this region's communities and their cultures," the President said.

President William Ruto during the Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival, Tobong'u Lore, in Lodwar Town, Turkana County.

Photo credit: Photo/ PCS

He appreciated the consideration given by the organisers to artisans who have found a platform to display traditional material culture and market handcrafted products that reflect the exquisite craftsmanship that Turkana is famous for.

He said their work enriches the festival and sustains livelihoods, bridging tradition with commerce and connecting enterprising Kenyans with visitors from near and far. "Consequently, these artisans serve as our cultural ambassadors, deepening global connections with the Turkana heritage. The festival also serves to reaffirm our commitment to the preservation of the Turkana heritage and, indeed, all indigenous culture as our legacy to future generation."

He said the festival has 'enabled to live up to our national cultural policy and align with international frameworks, including Unesco's 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage and the 2005 Convention on the Promotion of Cultural diversity.

He said that the Unesco frameworks highlight the need to protect traditions passed through generations and promote creativity in a globalised world.

"Tobong'u Lore embodies these principles, uniting cultural expression with global connectivity to create economic opportunity and ensure that traditions thrive for years to come.

New museum and science park

“Looking to the future, I am proud to announce that the government has embarked on the development of Kenya: Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park, a transformative project that will be established at Namortunga Kalokol as a world-class centre for scientific research, cultural tourism and eco-tourism," he said.

He said that scientific discoveries such as the Turkana Boy and the world’s oldest stone tools have solidified Kenya’s global credentials as the first home of modern human beings and when completed, the museum and science park will celebrate these milestones, enable visitors to travel back in time to explore the origins of humanity and experience early technology.

He described Turkana County as just not only rich in historic and geographic wonders but it also abounds with unique wildlife, Unesco-listed sites, as well as the vast Lake Turkana Basin.

"The project will catalyse complementary investments to enhance infrastructure, diversify tourism and position the region as a hub for researchers, nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike," Dr Ruto said.

He reminded visitors that as they enjoy the performances, crafts and cuisines on display, they should remember that 'Tobong’u Lore is our collective call to all humanity in our neighbourhood, as well as the farthest reaches of the earth, to come home and join us as we celebrate humanity, protect our shared home and cherish our cultural heritage'.

"The traditions we celebrate today are a vehicle for transmitting our values, achievements, and aspirations to future generations. Let us stand together to tell a good story for the future.

“I invite you all to immerse yourselves fully in the festival, learn from one another and carry forward the spirit of unity and respect for our shared heritage. Let us promote our national and international commitments to preserve cultural heritage and honour our cultural diversity, ensuring it remains a source of pride and inspiration for years to come," Dr Ruto said.

He revisited promises he made to locals when he attended last year's festival that included connecting Lodwar Town that has unreliable power to the national grid, giving a charter to Turkana University College and having more professionals from the community in his government.

He said that the government will spend Sh900 million to construct transmission line to Lodwar Town from Lokichar as a permanent solution to the power outages.

On the request for university charter he said the process will not be hasten because it was established by the Commission for University Education that Turkana University College lack critical facilities.

"We must first make sure that all facilities that befits a University must first be constructed so that when given a charter it is meaningful. We had a challenge of funds after the Finance Bill was dropped but I have now proposed Sh360 million in the next budget that MPs from the area should pass so that we construct the required facilities at the university," Dr Ruto said.

He also called for leaders across the country to remain united and refrain from tribal politics with focus boosting economy, creating jobs and tackling food insecurity.

Ms Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife said that for a long time Kenya has only been known for wildlife safaris and the beaches at the coast but the ministry want to inform the world that Kenya has many more hidden gem in northern Kenya where through cultural tourism it will be diversifying tourism destinations and products.

"Turkana is the home of humankind because history proved it that the oldest remains of human being are found here.

Anyone who visit this destination is actually coming home. We are diversifying tourism destinations and products that Kenya has to offer by tapping into cultural tourism," Ms Miano said.

She said that as a ministry, we are working together with the Ministry of mining and blue economy to showcase the marine gem of lake Turkana with beautiful scenery noting that for those interested in marine tourism the desert lake is the best alternative to the coast.

Leaders from Pastoral communities in Kenya, South Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia also capitalised on the event to promote peaceful coexistence that is critical in opening up the region to trade and development.

Referring to the theme of the festival that focused on tourism, peaceful co-existence and climate, South Sudan's Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong said that the region with pastoral communities from Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia has lagged behind in terms of development due to insecurity.

"We are still undeveloped besides living along common borders because of insecurity. We need to appreciate the changing weather patterns and embrace peace because we must unite to share limited resources," Mr Lobong said.

He called for regular peace meetings along the border, investment in social amenities by respective governments and well as preservation of our common culture through events like Tobong'u lore activities should be rotational to encourage our people to preserve our cultural heritage

"As border pastoral communities we appreciate the peace dividends that have come along with the festival that was initiated by former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok as it has increased interactions," he said.

Uganda's Minister of Karamoja Affairs, Peter Lokeris who was the chief guest revisited the Lokiriama Peace Accord that saw warring Matheniko Community from Uganda and Turkana from Kenya buried weapons of war at Lokiriama as a sign of peace asking communities at other border regions to follow suit.

"Conflicts at the border only result in killings, poverty and hunger. Let's embrace peaceful coexistence if we have to improve our living standards," he said.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai said that through the event conflicts have drastically reduced as they rotationally hold high level meetings across borders.

"The peace along the borders has even seen educated Turkana people crossing over to South Sudan for jobs. We are now working on a resource sharing agreement for communities in the four countries as part of binding agreements to cement peace at the borders," he said.

Governors challenged the national government to market cultural tourism in devolved units as part of measures to boost earnings from traditional tourism attractions of the seaside and wildlife safari.

Council of Governor Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi said that the Turkana festival should be marketed because besides Turkana, it attracts other neighboring communities that speaks the same language from other three East African countries.

"The cultural festival brought together communities are also hit by effects of climate change. Peaceful coexistence will ensure that they share the little resources available at the border,"

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang said that besides cultural tourism, north rift region has a huge potential for sports tourism.

Call for unity

Other governors who included Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Nyeri Governor who doubles up as deputy chairperson of the Council of Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nthi), Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali called for unity not only across the East Africa region but also in Kenya as a country.

They want all Kenyans to be united as opposed to calls to divide them along tribal or regional lines.

"The fact that we have a broad-based government, Kenyans should remain united because we don't have opposition. No one should be denied a chance to attend the festival," Mr Njuki said.

Mr Ali said that with Lake Turkana being shared by both Turkana and Marsabit they welcomed plans by the government to market Lake Turkana Basin as the origin of mankind.

There is a proposed Kenya, Home of Human Origins Project whose concept development committee is made up of members from various ministries, departments and agencies, tasked by President William Ruto to research on, design, develop, showcase and operationalise the national project.

They include the Kenya Defence Forces, Ministry of Tourism, National Museums of Kenya, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Wildlife Service, County Government of Turkana, among other stakeholders.