New drugs store offers hope to Turkana cattle farmers

 Silo Agrovet proprietor Elizabeth Lokolio who will manage the drug store under public-private partnership.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Turkana County has moved to address the constant danger of livestock diseases along migratory routes with Ethiopia and South Sudan following the establishment of a drug store that will now coordinate animal vaccination as pastoralists cross with them in search of pasture.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Jumwa abandons co-accused in murder trial

  2. Tana River court hands 15-year sentence to dik-dik poachers

  3. PRIME Ethnic balancing in 2022 polls splits North Rift

  4. Nema shuts down illegal mining sites in Homa Bay

  5. Lamu granny wails before DPP Haji over brother’s rape case

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.