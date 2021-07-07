Boost for education brings hope to Turkana girls

Caanan Primary School

A teacher takes the pupils through a lesson in Canaan Primary School in Lodwar, Turkana County on January 6, 2020. 

Photo credit: Peter Warutumo | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will co-host a summit in London on July 28 and 29 this year, in an ambitious funds drive to raise $5 billion (Sh535 billion) to support education programmes in 76 lower-income countries under the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

