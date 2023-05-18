Mob lynches three men after failed night robbery in Lodwar town

An angry mob killed three men after a failed robbery at Seasons Hotel near the busy Co-operative Bank roundabout in Lodwar town, Turkana Central Sub County on Wednesday night.

County Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi confirmed that the three were killed on the spot, with investigations launched to unravel the robbery syndicate.

Residents and workers at the hotel said that at around 8pm, four men arrived on a motorcycle and one started to shoot haphazardly towards the entrance of the hotel as they all advanced inside. The men wore shukas and facemasks.

"There were gunshots inside the hotel targeting the cashier. We were not scared when we realised that their only firearm had run out of bullets. They retreated from their main mission of robbing the hotel and started to run away," Mr Silas Loter, a witness, said.

Traders who were yet to close their businesses pursued the robbers, catching up with them at about 100 meters from the hotel. They first disarmed one of the robbers before lynching him and two of his accomplices. The fourth man escaped.

The hotel was marked a crime scene for the better part of Thursday, with several spent cartridges on the floor and bullet holes on the door and walls, particularly at the counter area.

Residents and traders say the town is insecure as the robbers attacked early in the night.

On May 8, three men, one armed with an AK47 rifle attacked Blue Lodwar Petrol Station just after the 8pm shift and made away with Sh500,000.

The armed men ordered everyone to lie down, took all the money, and fired in the air while escaping toward the thicket on the banks of River Turkwel.

Nominated MCA Sarah Abdi said that there are increased cases of insecurity in Lodwar Municipality, which has been experiencing rapid growth.

"Police officers should kick-start an operation to weed out these daring criminals. We need a police post at Kanam Kemer settlement and enhanced security patrols from 8 pm that is now the most insecure time of the night," Ms Abdi said.