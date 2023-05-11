Ammunition for sale: Two brothers arrested in banditry-prone Tiaty

Police in Tiaty East have arrested two brothers linked to bandit attacks, livestock theft, and sale of ammunition in villages in Baringo County.

Police say the two are also suspected of stealing motorcycles in the county and selling them in Meru and Isiolo counties, where they get the ammunition to sell. An AK-47 rifle was also found in their house in Tangulbei.

The two suspects are half-brothers from Mukutani village in Baringo South sub-county.

Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the brothers were arrested on Tuesday following a tip-off from local residents.

Police reports indicate that the suspects have an agent in Meru and Isiolo counties who buys the stolen motorcycles and takes them to Ethiopia.

“The two suspects have been on our radar for a long time and last year, one of them had been arrested in Maua, Meru County, in connection with stealing motorcycles. Preliminary investigations reveal that they steal motorcycles in villages in Baringo County, take them to Isiolo and Meru counties where they sell them, and with the proceeds, they buy ammunition to come and trade back home,” said Mr Kiragu.

The suspect’s accomplices at the time were lynched by the public while others are still at large.

“We were able to arrest the suspects following a tip-off by members of the public, taking into consideration that they have been on our radar for some time. Our officers nabbed them at their house in Tangulbei and during the search, they found an AK-47 rifle that had no ammunition,” he stated.

The arrest happened amid increased cases of insecurity in Baringo South that have seen several shops and petrol stations robbed at gunpoint by criminals.

The series of robberies has ignited tension, especially in Marigat town, which is hosting thousands of people attending a four-day national prayer summit organised by First Lady Rachel Ruto, who is expected to be in attendance on Friday.

The police commander assured those attending the prayers of their safety, indicating that security has been scaled up.

Three weeks ago, a multiagency security team on assignment in the region arrested a suspected notorious bandit in Nakorette village, in Korossi location in the same sub-county.

Lopoita Kokon, 22, according to the police, had been on the list of notorious criminals wreaking havoc in the region and was arrested at a market following a tip-off by area residents.

The government mounted a security operation three months ago in six volatile counties in the North Rift –Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu, and Laikipia counties.