Ajele, longest-serving CEC, moved in new county administration

Ms Jane Ajele, the longest-serving cabinet member in the Turkana County government, has been moved from the Health docket for the first time since she was appointed to the position at the advent of devolution in 2013.

The department will now be headed by George Emoru, who was moved from the Agriculture, Pastoral Economy and Fisheries docket.

Pioneer Turkana governor Josphat Nanok nominated Ms Ajele to the post and she held it until this year.

On September 8, just two weeks into office, Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai's administration transferred her to the Trade, Gender and Youth Affairs department, in ongoing changes aimed at improving efficiency and healthcare services.

Impromptu hospital visit

Mr Lomorukai recently made an impromptu night visit to Lodwar County Referral Hospital, where he came face to face with what he described as a pathetic state. It followed a prolonged public outcry over poor services.

In the three-hour visit, he witnessed desperate conditions that patients endure, which include lack of ambulances to handle referrals to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret and inadequate staff and beds.

"The hospital is in a pathetic situation because in some wards, patients are forced to sleep on beds that have no mattresses, while others in congested wards are sleeping on the floor," he said, noting that a county that was receiving Sh12 billion annually from the exchequer and support from development partners could do better.

During a brief handing-over ceremony on Monday witnessed by Deputy County Secretary Robert Loyelei, Mr Emoru assured top health officials that he would work closely with them to ensure health services are delivered efficiently and effectively.

Flagship projects

Ms Ajele gave an overview of the department's flagship projects that include a mortuary, a renal unit, the establishment of seven sub-county hospitals and increasing the number of health facilities and healthcare workers.

"To properly deliver efficient services that would necessitate reduction of referrals to Lodwar County Referral Hospital (LCRH), there is a need for further equipping and staffing of sub-county hospitals," she said.

Health Chief Officer Malcolm Lochodo led county top health officials in appreciating Ms Ajele for her leadership.

Dr Lochodo noted that the Health department had also reorganized the overall structure of the county health management team, with some of its members assuming new roles as others returned to various health facilities to handle patients.

In the new structure, Abdiraham Musa was appointed Loima sub-county medical officer, taking over from Jacob Nakuleu, who was moved to Turkana Central as sub-county TB coordinator.

Sub-county public health nursing officer Paul Ewalan moved from Loima to Turkana North, Peter Ereng Ekope from North to Loima, Thomas Napas from Turkana South to West and John Epakan Ateyo to Turkana South in the same capacity.

More changes

Programme officers moved to Lodwar County Referral Hospital to head respective programmes from within the hospital include Samwel Kapengi (blood transfusion), Jackson Samal (radiography and imaging), Gabriel Momanyi (dental unit), Julius Gogong (monitoring and evaluation), Robert Wasike (mental services), Daniel Erus (immunisation), Shadrack Lotonia (gender services) and emergencies and referrals coordinator Gabriel Esikuku, among others.

At the directorate level, Dr Gilchrist Lokoel was retained as the director of medical services. Also retained were Dr Joseph Epem (Lodwar Referral CEO), Dr Bonventure Ameyo (preventive and promotive health), Alfred Emanman (alcohol and rehabilitative services) and Joyce Ilikwel (planning and health administration services).

Milestones

Ms Ajele said her milestones in the department include establishing community health systems with support from development partners such as PanAfricare, which, through the IMPACT project funded by the Bayer Fund, donated 48 bicycles to ease mobility for community health volunteers (CHVs) in Katilu and Turkwel wards.

She said that the devolved unit recruited more than 3,000 CHVs after the Turkana County Community Health Services Act of 2018 was enacted.

"The CHVs are relied on for targeted health interventions like immunisation, screening for malnutrition and extracting important information from mothers on common diseases to inform better decisions," she explained.

She added that they play a significant role in boosting health indicators, improving health access and promoting positive health-seeking behaviours and boosting access to specialised health services at health facilities.

"CHVs have played a significant role in promoting safe deliveries at health facilities, thereby drastically reducing maternal mortality rates [and creating] awareness on elimination of neglected tropical diseases like kala-azar and trachoma," she said.

Mama packs

To accelerate skilled delivery at public hospitals, her department rolled out ‘mama packs’ for expectant mothers upon delivery.

Each pack contains maternity pads, napkins, a baby blanket and a shawl, a shuka, a lesso, soap and petroleum jelly that are basic for professional medical assistance before, during and after childbirth.

"All public health facilities with functional maternity wings have been recording increased numbers of expectant mothers seeking skilled services," Ms Ajele said.