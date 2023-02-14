Banditry: IG Koome in Kainuk as Turkana security intensified after police killings

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome arrived in Kainuk Tuesday morning as authorities heightened security near the border of Turkana and West Pokot counties following rampant bandit attacks.

A spot check of the road between Kainuk and Kaakong, near the area where officers were killed by suspected Pokot bandits over the weekend, revealed intensified security patrols by police officers in Armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and Land Cruisers.

Public service vehicles, private and commercial cars slowly returned to the road connecting Lodwar and Kitale following the heightened security. A few children could also be seen heading to schools with local teachers telling the Nation that parents were now sending them because they are assured of free food.

IG Koome landed at Kainuk Anti Stock Theft Unit amid tight security, coming a day after President William Ruto directed that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) join the security operation to weed out bandits from the area.

Turkana County Police Commander Samwel Ndanyi, who is currently leading the operation in Kainuk, said Mr Koome will also visit Turkana East Sub-County to assess the security situation.

Interfered with way of life

Locals who spoke to the Nation said bandits have infiltrated more villages in Turkana South Sub-County including Lorogon, Amolem, Lochakula and Loyapat.

According to Mr Moses Ekiru, a Kainuk resident, banditry has interfered with the people's main sources of livelihood especially farming and pastoralism.

For instance, residents who were once pastoralists have been forced to embrace farming after their cattle was stolen during attacks. However, even this source of livelihood did not last long.

"When we embraced farming, bandits -- most of whom disguise themselves as herders -- would chase farmers by shooting at them or intentionally driving livestock to their farms to feed on the crops," he said.

Ms Margaret Arot, another resident, said bandit attacks escalated in September last year when they fled a multi-agency security operation in Turkana East Sub-County after eight police officers, a local chief and two civilians were killed at Namariat near Kakiteitei village in Kapedo/Napeitom ward.

"Bandits must be flushed out from Loyapat and several Kraals in South Turkana National Reserve where they always hide to attack motorists, security officers and residents. They should also be disarmed and escape routes to Uganda manned," Ms Arot said.

She notes that many residents have commercial plots between ASTU camp and Kenya Wildlife Service but no plans to develop them due to the attacks.

Mr James Ome, a Kainuk town resident, said South Turkana National Reserve -- which was supposed to generate revenue for the town through domestic tourism -- is currently a preferred hiding place for bandits because they know no one will come after them there.