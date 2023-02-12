Police officer fatally shot as armed Pokot bandits attack camp in Laikipia

A police officer was on Saturday shot dead after armed Pokot bandits attacked Mahua camp in Laikipia County.

Police report indicates that more than 20 bandits attacked the camp at around 4pm on Saturday and started shooting at the officers.

“A shout-out ensued between the officers and the bandits and in the process No. 233157 PC Bernard Kyalo of Munyangi Police Station, Nyeri County was fatally shot whereby the bullet entered from the back of the head and exited through the mouth,” the report states.

“Officers from Kamwenje GSU camp, QRU A3, ASTU Miteta and Ng'arua Police station responded but the bandits had already escaped towards Baringo Escarpment,” report adds.

The body of the deceased was taken to Sipili Mortuary awaiting postmortem and further police action.