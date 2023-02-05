14 dead, 13 injured in Lodwar-Kakuma road crash

Fourteen people have been confirmed dead, while 13 were injured in a grisly accident at Kakwamunyen on the Lodwar-Kakuma road at about 10pm on Saturday night.

The dead were eight women, three men and three boys.

Turkana Central Sub County Police Commander Lemmy Njiru said the driver of a lorry that was carrying passengers as well as cargo saw a camel on the road at Kakwamunyen and swerved to avoid hitting it.

Related Several passengers injured in Kisumu bus crash Kisumu

Mr Njiru said the camel was crossing the road from left to right and the driver, identified as Mr David Ekitela, swerved to the right to avoid hitting it and due to the heavy weight of the vehicle, lost control of the vehicle.

"The vehicle overturned and landed in a culvert on the right side of the road, occasioning the deaths, injuries and extensively damage to the lorry," the police boss said.

All survivors were rushed to Lodwar County Referral Hospital for treatment. The bodies of those who died were moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

Mr Njiru said arrangements were being made to tow the lorry that was also loaded with assorted goods to Lodwar Police Station, pending inspection.

Undergoing treatment

"I heard a loud bang from a tyre-burst that led us into a ditch, forcing me to get out through a window," said Mr Benjamin Maraka who was injured in the accident.

Turkana County Chief Officer for Preventive and Promotive Health Peter Lomorukai said the admitted patients are undergoing treatment.

Turkana North Sub County residents led by Dr Gilchrist Lokoel said that it was painful to lose more than 10 people in a single accident at a time when many children are traveling back to school.