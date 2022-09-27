Humanitarian crisis looms as police seek to flush out bandits

A humanitarian crisis is looming in the sparsely populated and largely insecure Turkana East sub-county following sustained attacks from armed bandits from neighbouring Baringo County.

This follows attempted raids in more villages in Lokori/Kochodin ward on Monday.

One person was killed and another injured and livestock were stolen in a raid at 2am on Saturday in Ngikengoi village, Elelea sub-location, Katilia ward.

That was followed by a deadly ambush where eight police officers, a local administrator and a peace crusader were shot dead in Namariat, Kakiteitei village in Kapedo/Napeitom ward.

Disaster response

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai said he had directed the department of Disaster Management to respond to the emergency and provide support for affected families.

"I appeal to partner organisations and humanitarian agencies to join hands and support these efforts," Mr Lomorukai said.

On Monday, residents of Nakwakaal village said bandits attacked them at around 4am in a mission to steal livestock.

Mr James Ngitira said they had received information on Sunday afternoon that the neighbouring villages of Lopii, Lokwamosing, Kachelanga, Lokoriokot, Nakukulas would be targeted by bandits.

Besides sharing the information with local administrators and security officers, he said, they mobilised police reservists to prepare for an impending attack.

"At 4am, an advance group of bandits that was forcing their way into the village through the thorny fence met resistance from reservists,” he said.

“A bullet that was aimed at me hit one of my goats, which were running helter-skelter in the compound due to bullet sounds."

Repulsed

He said the bandits were repulsed but were still in the area and locals expected they would attack again.

"We can't move to hilly grazing fields for pasture or move freely to shopping centres in Lokichar or Lokori to buy food commodities because bandits are still within. We need reinforcements from security officers and relief food," Mr Ngitira said.

Residents of Katanamak, Lokwamosing and Lopii villages have been unsettled by the renewed attacks.

Ms Farida Lokaale, a resident of Lopii village, said that in June last year bandits drove away hundreds of camels, donkeys, cattle, sheep and goats. They depended on the animals for milk, meat and income but now they are relying on relief food.

Ms Nabuin Echwa said her family lost more than 200 animals in that attack and no one in her family owns a gun for protection.

"Now that our neighbours have taken our livestock that we depended on for milk and income, they will only kill us when they come back," Ms Echwa said.

Restricted movement

Turkana Senator James Lomenen said the movement of people is restricted by security officers, especially between Lokori and Kapedo, due to the ongoing security operation to flush out bandits and recover livestock and firearms stolen from dead officers.

These restrictions could cause a humanitarian crisis, especially in villages that rely on Lokori for food items. The government, through the office of the Turkana East sub-county deputy commissioner, will need to deliver relief food to villages that include Kamuge, Kapedo, Nginyan and Lomelo.

"Tension is high as bandits have now infested roads connecting to Kapedo from Lokori in Turkana County and Marigat in Baringo County, besides the water sources and places to fetch firewood where most residents have decided to remain indoors than risk their lives,” Mr Lomenen said.

Limited food stock

“No trader is willing to risk his life to get to Marigat or Lokori to buy more food and assorted items to stock in their shops."

Shops are either closed for lack of stock or have limited stock, but all foodstuffs have run out, he added.

A junior police officer based in Lokori said that if they didn’t recover the stolen firearms, bandits would not only terrorise locals but also curtail livestock recovery missions.