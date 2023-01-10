Uganda woman sues ex-Trans Nzoia governor Patrick Khaemba for child support

A court in Kitale has directed former Trans Nzoia governor Patrick Khaemba to pay a woman Sh236,000 as a monthly upkeep following an application by the woman of Uganda origin who has sued the former governor for child upkeep.

The woman has accused Mr Khaemba of failing to remit upkeep money to the minor for more than 10 years.

In her sworn affidavit filed through her lawyer John Bororio she told the court that Mr Khaemba has not been settling the upkeep money for the child since 2013.

The woman had moved to court seeking orders to compel Mr Khaemba to settle Sh236,000 to cater for the child's welfare, which include accrued rent of Sh146,000, utilities at Sh20,000, food Sh50,000 and entertainment Sh20,000.

Ms E.A told the court that the minor has a medical condition that requires to be put on a special diet which has become extremely expensive.

Ms E.A who is a business lady dealing in cosmetic products told the court that the business has gone down hence she cannot manage the needs of the minor.

The documents filed in court indicated that the woman bore the child with Mr Khaemba in 2013.

Ms E.A told the court Mr Khaemba has absconded from his fatherly obligations leaving her to struggle with the minor.

She also accused the politician of failing to respond to his calls and messages concerning the upkeep of the child.

Following the application which was filed under certificate of urgency the court ordered the woman to be given legal custody and care of the minor pending hearing and determination of the matter.

The court also directed the respondent to immediately start paying school fees for the minor and other school requirements.

The children's court sitting in Kitale also directed Mr Khaemba to immediately start paying the woman Sh236,000 as monthly upkeeps to the minor as well as providing for the medical needs of the minor.