Two minors who went missing found dead

Two siblings who went missing three days ago in Trans Nzoia County have been found dead.

The bodies were found in a shallow stream on the Lukuyani farm in Kwanza constituency, and the family has demanded investigations.

Master Raphael Kemei, a Grade Four pupil at Kolongolo Primary School and his sister Melvin Chepkesis went missing on October 1 as they were playing with their age mates at a neighbour’s home.

They lived with their grandparent in Mitua village in the constituency.

Christopher Mukhango, 60, said the two left home to play with other children in the neighbourhood before going missing.

“I have been living with my grandchildren for the past one year. We had lunch together on Saturday before they left to play with their friends,” Mr Mukhano said in an interview at Kwanza police station.

He added: “At around 5.30pm, I asked their grandmother if they had returned, but I was informed that they were still playing with their friends, and that is when told my young child to go bring them.”

Mr Mukhango was told later that the children had left the neighbour's home to a nearby stream.

“We searched for them until 6pm, but in vain, and at around 8pm we went to the stream but still did not find them,” he explained.

They were later alerted that the two children were lying dead in the shallow stream.

“A neighbour claimed she had pulled the bodies from the stream where I had stepped six times searching for them. I was confused, wondering how the kids could have drowned in such a shallow stream,” wondered the grandfather.

Mr Makhango alleged that the children could have been killed somewhere before the bodies were dumped at the scene.

Police moved the bodies to the Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Kwanza OCPD James Odera confirmed the incident, noting that investigations had started.

“We have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the two minors,” Mr Odera said.