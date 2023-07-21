Popular Kitale bouncer knifed to death after Azimio protests

A popular bouncer in Kitale town lost his life on Wednesday evening after two youth groups clashed in Matisi slum along the Kitale-Endebess road.

Joseph Marango, 32, alias Terminator, is a long-serving security detail for politicians in Trans Nzoia county.

He was trying to clear a road that had been barricaded by protesting youths earlier in the day in the ongoing Azimio demos.

Witnesses said he was stabbed while on a motorbike heading to Kitale town after youths from Folkland and Matisi slums clashed, when a fight ensued between the two opposing youth groups.

"He was clearing the highway past 7pm when a youth attacked him and stabbed him. He was not part of the earlier demonstrations attempts," a witness told Nation.Africa.

A police report indicated that a group of people armed with stones and knives had stoned Marango who was in the company of other people.

“The victim was stabbed with a knife on the upper left leg and sustained serious injuries,” the police report read.

The victim succumbed at Kitale County Hospital an hour later, where he had been rushed for medical attention.

Kitale OCPD Patrick Gaitiria confirmed the incident, saying youths who had barricaded the road attacked several road users during the evening protests.

The police boss said police are pursuing two suspects who have been identified in connection with the killing.

The deceased has been an active and trusted security detail for notable political leaders in the county and also served as a bouncer for the legendary Makuti club in Kitale town.

A section of political leaders and clergy in Trans Nzoia county has called for tolerance and peace among Kenyans.

Bishop Martin Mafumbo called on Kenyans to embrace each other and stop fighting.