EACC arrests Kisumu advocate, court clerk over Sh500,000 bribery claims

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kisumu advocate and a court clerk in a Sh500,000 bribery scheme.

The Kisumu-based advocate of the High Court and the court clerk who is assigned to Lady Justice Aburili were arrested on Friday afternoon and detained at Railways Police Station.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said the matter was brought to their attention after a complaint made by Kisumu High Court Presiding Judge Roseline Aburili.

Justice Aburili had reported that the duo had demanded and received Sh500,000 from a litigant pretending that they were acting on her behalf.

“In soliciting for the bribe, the suspects purported that the Judge wanted it as an inducement to deliver a favourable judgement in a suit she determined on May 17, 2024,” said EACC.

The presiding judge, who has since recorded a statement with EACC on the matter, averred that she received information that the advocate had handed over Sh500,000 to her assistant for onward transmission to her without her knowledge.

“She interviewed the implicated court assistant and the advocate in an open court during which they admitted having received the money and divided it amongst themselves,” said Mr Ngumbi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the money was given to the advocate by a law firm for which he was holding brief in the case.

The suspect told the law firm that the Judge had demanded the money to issue a judgment in favour of a claimant in an insurance case.

Mr Ngumbi raised concerns over the increasing cases of imposters and fraudsters in the justice system extorting money in the names of senior public officials.

The anti-corruption crusader has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and not fall prey to such fraudulent schemes.

“All suspected fraudsters should be exposed to EACC through Toll-Free Line 1551 or other relevant law enforcement agencies for action,” EACC said.