Assistant Chief arrested in Sh10,000 bribery claim

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a chief in Bungoma after he demanded a bribe to process land succession documents.

Mr John Murutu, the assistant chief of Sitikho sub-Location in Webuye West sub-County is said to have demanded Sh10,000 in order to sign and process land succession documents for a bereaved family.

EACC received the complaint from the bereaved family and launched investigations which established that the local administrator demanded for the bribe.

He was arrested while allegedly receiving the bribe and escorted to EACC Bungoma Office where he was processed and presented before Bungoma Chief Magistrate’s Court to face the charges.

But the chief suddenly fell sick when arraigned forcing the court to defer his plea taking. He was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 to allow him to recuperate.

The case will be brought back to court on July 5, 2023.

The Director of Public Prosecutions concurred with recommendations of the Commission to charge the suspect with two counts of receiving a bribe Contrary to Section 6(1)(a) of the Bribery Act.

Confirming the arrest on June 29, 2023, EACC Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications Eric Ngumbi revealed that the Commission is pursuing numerous similar cases where National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) across the country demand bribes from ordinary members of the public, including widows seeking to process succession matters, in order to render government services.

"It is due to such cases that in the National Surveys on Corruption and Ethics conducted by EACC over the years, the Ministry of Interior has been consistently ranked at the most corrupt Ministry in government followed by the Ministry of Health," said Mr Ngumbi.

This arrest comes barely two weeks after EACC arrested the Assistant County Commissioner for Roysambu Division in Nairobi Mercy Kavoi after she demanded a bribe of Sh50,000 from a Mathare slum resident in order to return to him construction materials which the government official had taken away after demolishing the complainant’s mabati structure in Mathare claiming that it was illegally constructed on a road reserve.

She was arrested by EACC on June, 14, 2023, together with her agent David Muusya Musyoki, whom she had allegedly instructed to receive the bribe money on her behalf.