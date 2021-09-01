Nema blames Uganda border for single-use plastic bags menace

In Trans Nzoia, the problem is serious, with rogue business people still selling the bags.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

Single-use plastic bags are illegal in Kenya and have largely disappeared from many parts of the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.