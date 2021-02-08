Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Headache for conservationists as plastic bag makes big come back

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

In 2017, Kenya won praise globally when it banned polythene bags to maintain a healthy environment.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three traders charged with selling fake HIV test kits

  2. Two finance bosses charged with conspiracy to steal over Sh80m

  3. NMS replaces city sweepers with machines

  4. Nyamira school closed after dormitory fire

  5. PRIME How notorious gangs have colonised Nakuru estates

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.