KNCCI elections in Trans Nzoia put off after chaos erupts

Elections to elect new officials of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) in Trans Nzoia county were put off indefinitely following a chaotic exercise during the annual general meeting in Kitale on Wednesday.

The race for the chairman’s position was a tight battle between businessmen Titus Kilong’i and Ben Malesi, with the elections resulting in tension at the venue at Kitale Museum.

The AGM had run smoothly from morning until voting time, when the two factions started fighting.

Goons allegedly hired by some senior officials from the KNCCI national office stormed the venue and disrupted the exercise for hours, prompting the deployment of anti-riot police officers.

A security team led by Saboti Deputy County Commissioner Charles Ocharo arrived at the venue to quell the tension amid claims that a former top leader at the KNCCI headquarters was backing Malesi for the seat.

The incumbent chairman, Mr Martin Waliula, who is retiring, was forced to adjourn the meeting for two weeks when the elections will be held.

Mr Waliaula claimed that some individuals had forged KNCCI documents and got non-members to participate in the elections.

He said about 250 members were expected to vote for new officials, but the national office had come with a different register, which included people from outside Trans Nzoia county.

"Some individuals have infiltrated our register and enlisted non-members so that they can participate in the elections. This is a scheme by some individuals who are fighting me for my political stand," said Mr Waliaula.

The standoff is alleged to have been influenced by an alleged power struggle at the national KNCCI office.

Mr Ocharo unsuccessfully chaired a crisis meeting between the two warring groups and a KNCCI commissioner, Ms Julia Waweru, who was the returning officer.

Mr Kilong’i accused some unnamed national officials of using their positions to influence the outcome of the elections.

“We cannot allow people from outside to come and vote here because as business people we know each other. This is a scheme to kill the leadership of our chamber, but will not allow them to do it,” said Mr Kilong’i.

Expressed disappointment

On the other hand, Mr Malesi, who is also a former chamber director expressed disappointment with the postponement of the elections.

“We will wait for two weeks to hold the election. However, we were ready for the exercise today, but let us wait and follow the law,” he said.

Some officials who sought anonymity said the power struggle was between the former chairman of KNCCI Kiprono Kittony and current chairperson Fred Ngatia.

Ms Waweru confirmed that the elections will be held after two weeks when the member register will have been checked.

The quest for a conducive working environment for traders in Trans Nzoia has dominated the agenda of those eyeing seats in the KNCCI elections.

The main contenders for the chairmanship are both investors in the education sector.

Mr Kilong’i said there is a need to develop cordial working relations between the lobby group and the county assembly to ensure their input on laws and motions that relate to the welfare of traders.

“For instance, we would wish for a fair taxation policy at all levels of government so that the taxpayer is not overburdened. We will ensure that we take part at the public participation level to have our input,” said Mr Kilong’i.

Smallholder traders called on the new leadership that will take office to strike an agreement with the county government about the establishment of markets, with social amenities to enable them to trade effectively.

“Those of us who sell goods in the open-air market have a challenge of limited access to water and toilet facilities, which forces us to pay for services from private providers, yet we pay daily rates,” said Ms violet Musera.

The traders have also called for more market linkages, saying they would wish to establish networks beyond Trans Nzoia and even outside Kenya where they can sell their products since they have a limited market.