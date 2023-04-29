Richard Ngatia front runner in Chamber of Commerce presidency race
What you need to know:
- The polls, which are being overseen by the Institute of Education in Democracy (IED), have commenced at the grassroots.
- The chamber has registered remarkable membership growth in the past three years owing to enhanced advocacy for an enabling business environment.
Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia says he is keen on strengthening partnerships with national and county governments if voted in for a fresh term.
Ngatia, who has picked Abdulwalli Shariif as his running mate in the polls set for May 18, 2023, has the current first vice-president Dr Erick Rutto as his main opponent as he seeks a fresh 3-year term.
The polls, which will conducted by the Independent Electoral Board, have commenced at the grassroots
Ngatia's campaign has been boosted following backing from delegates of five counties including Nairobi, Narok and Kajiado. In total, 25 counties have endorsed his candidature.
Membership growth
Ngatia, who is a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and World Chambers Federation (WCF), has painted a rosy picture in the business environment which has struggled to mirror the pre-Covid-19 levels.
"The government has deliberately provided a secure environment to enable trade within and outside the country. We are here to provide the platforms and ideas," Ngatia said.
He emphasized that his areas of priority include partnerships with financial institutions and development partners to support enterprises through the digitization of services, credit access programs, training and skill enhancement, capacity development, and expansion of market links.
KNCCI which aims to promote, coordinate and protect commercial and industrial interests in the country, has registered remarkable membership growth by 40,000 to about 60,000 in the past three years owing to enhanced advocacy for an enabling business environment.