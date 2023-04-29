Richard Ngatia front runner in Chamber of Commerce presidency race

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Richard Ngatia says he is keen on strengthening partnerships with national and county governments if voted in for a fresh term.

Ngatia, who has picked Abdulwalli Shariif as his running mate in the polls set for May 18, 2023, has the current first vice-president Dr Erick Rutto as his main opponent as he seeks a fresh 3-year term.

The polls, which will conducted by the Independent Electoral Board, have commenced at the grassroots

Ngatia's campaign has been boosted following backing from delegates of five counties including Nairobi, Narok and Kajiado. In total, 25 counties have endorsed his candidature.

Membership growth

Ngatia, who is a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and World Chambers Federation (WCF), has painted a rosy picture in the business environment which has struggled to mirror the pre-Covid-19 levels.

"The government has deliberately provided a secure environment to enable trade within and outside the country. We are here to provide the platforms and ideas," Ngatia said.

He emphasized that his areas of priority include partnerships with financial institutions and development partners to support enterprises through the digitization of services, credit access programs, training and skill enhancement, capacity development, and expansion of market links.