IEBC official arrested in Trans Nzoia for ‘directing voters’ to vote for a particular candidate

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deputy presiding officer at a polling station in Trans Nzoia County has been arrested for allegedly directing voters to vote for a particular candidate.

Trans Nzoia County Returning officer John Lorionokou confirmed that the electoral agency official was apprehended after he was caught luring voters to cast their vote for one of the parliamentary seat candidates.

The IEBC official was deployed at Nyakinywa Primary School.

"It is true the officer was found directing voters to vote for a particular candidate. We will give you more details," Lorionokou said.

An eyewitness said a voter raised alarm after the IEBC official told her to vote for a certain candidate.

"The officer was directing the woman to vote for a particular candidate when she declined and protested and alerted police officers," said a source.

Illiterate voters accused poll officers of taking advantage of their education status to lure them into supporting a certain candidate.