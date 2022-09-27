Governor Natembeya declares war on cartels in health department

Governor George Natembeya has vowed to vanquish cartels in the county government, especially in the health department, where a shortage of drugs is attributed to theft and diversion to private chemists.

Assuring Trans Nzoia residents of improved services, Mr Natembeya pledged to seal loopholes that allow public coffers to be drained by corrupt county government officials.

On Monday, the governor toured Kitale County Referral Hospital, and put on notice officials linked to corruption, saying they have no room in his government.

"It is shameful and inhumane for staff to steal drugs and sell them to members of the public. I will not allow such employees to serve in the government," he said.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya talking to patients at Kitale County Referral Hospital while on a tour of the facility on Monday September 26, 2022. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Mistreatment of patients

He directed the hospital’s medical superintendent, Francis Soita, to ensure that residents seeking treatment get efficient medical attention.

He warned health workers against mistreating patients and residents.

"I don't want to hear complaints from residents about service delivery here. Every staff has a responsibility to discharge her or his duty without failure because this is the reason they have been hired and are paid salary," he said.

The governor announced waivers on large bills owed by several patients.

"I know many Kenyans are facing hard economic times and are unable to foot the medical bills. Patients unable to clear bills should be left to go home," Mr Natembeya said.

He said better health services are key to development.

"Health is a critical aspect of development and our people must access affordable medical services," he said.

Monitoring system

He promised to put in place a system for accountable dispensing of drugs at all health centres.

"To avoid shortages, my administration [will] set up a system that will monitor procurement and dispensation of drugs," he stated.